Letter to the editor: Let's label them all as 'criminal inmates'

Words matter and the woke Democrats are at it again.

Gov. Hochul signed into law a bill passed by Democrats replacing the word “inmate” with “incarcerated person.” We suggest using "criminal inmate."

Is this how you address rising crime? Bail reform continues to fuel crime and Gov. Kathy Hochul works to help the criminal inmates feel better about themselves.

This is how Democrats feel — criminals get more consideration than victims! “For too long, we as a society have thought of incarcerated individuals as less than people. The use of the word 'inmate' further dehumanizes and demoralizes them,” state Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) said of the bill he sponsored with Jeffrion Aubry (D-Queens).

Again, Gov. Hochul works with NYC Democrats to go soft on “criminal inmates.” They care more about criminals than victims.

Crime is running rampant in our communities and soft-on-crime Democrats want to make criminal inmates feel better!

Another example of “out of touch” Democrats revealing seriously misplaced priorities, considering shootings spiked 13.4% last month (in NYC) alongside a 34.3% murder increase compared to July 2021.

Correction officers are under daily attack by criminal inmates and bail reform is still not repealed.

Don’t get fooled by woke Democrats. They don’t care about your safety. Their real concern is the self-esteem of criminals not protecting law-abiding citizens.

Don Ward, Greenwich