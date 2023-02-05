I am usually first at criticizing this publication, so let me start off by congratulating them for finally laying out a front page that people are interested in. Good job exposing the Kusnierz shady business. About time you did something to help your readers out.

I see where the clown-faced governor has laid out her plans for our state. I guess I'll take a page from that buffoon in Ft. Edward and be disrespectful. I'll call her Horrific. Billions to Buffalo for a billionaires stadium, but only a 5% increase to our senior facilities and hospitals. Thanks a billion! By the way, thank you Andrew Cruikshank, CEO of Ft. Hudson senior health facility, for fighting the good fight for our seniors. Where are the other so-called leaders, the fat cats of this state that are always bloviating but doing nothing. I exclude the Democrat Woerner and the Republican Simpson. They seem to be in the hunt. Don't see Horrific doing much for our veterans freezing to death on the streets of our cities.

She thinks the MTA, a poorly run organization since I was a child, is more important. She claims ridership is down, and they need help. Here's an idea governor, hire more cops (city and state) so we can crush this Dem/progressive-encouraged crime spree. Slash the fare so the poor people can afford to ride the buses and trains to work in this overtaxed state.

Speaking of overpriced, how about we all get together and boycott Exxon until they drop their gas prices about 2 dollars a gallon. We can do it! There are tons of other gas stations.

Three home runs right off the bat for the Republicans, "Omar-Schiff- Swalwell." Listen to 'em howl! Lucky they aren't in Gitmo!

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury