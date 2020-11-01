Letter to the editor: Let's keep cool and bless America

Editor:

Between the elections and COVID-19 our world has been turned upside down or as I say topsy-turvy. Business places are in big-time trouble. Lots of people are becoming paranoid and are losing their cool.

President Trump and Joe Biden are knocking each other big time; both sides are saying each side is lying about many things to make it easy for all to understand it’s a big mess. Let’s try to keep our cool and be nice to each other if we can.

It’s time to look up and say a few words to a high power and ask for help as we need it — it’s time to do the right thing for all concerned. This mess hopefully will soon come to an end. God Bless America.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

