Letter to the editor: Let's keep cool and bless America

Editor:
Between the elections and COVID-19 our world has been turned upside down or as I say topsy-turvy. Business places are in big-time trouble. Lots of people are becoming paranoid and are losing their cool.
President Trump and Joe Biden are knocking each other big time; both sides are saying each side is lying about many things to make it easy for all to understand it’s a big mess. Let’s try to keep our cool and be nice to each other if we can.
It’s time to look up and say a few words to a high power and ask for help as we need it — it’s time to do the right thing for all concerned. This mess hopefully will soon come to an end. God Bless America.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!