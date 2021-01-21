Letter to the editor: Let's imagine every vote matters

Editor:

In the Jan. 14 letters to the editor, Eric Geisel wrote that the 2020 presidential election violated Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. He added, “There is no way around this.” Actually, there is, it is called Section 2 of the 14th Amendment of 1868.

The clause Geisel cited requires each state legislature to appoint presidential electors as “the legislators thereof may direct.” Of course, that would mean any state dominated by Republicans could have appointed Trump electors in the November election, thereby disenfranchising Democrats.

The post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution corrected that by forbidding any state to deny any American citizen “the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for president or vice president of the United States.”

Allowing Republican legislatures to determine their states’ electors without being bound by the actual votes cast would indeed have resulted in Trump winning Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania; all of which have Republican-controlled legislatures.