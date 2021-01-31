Letter to the editor: Let's help others in difficult times

Editor:

Social media seems to be a way for people with nasty tendencies to make anonymous accusations. Some people have blamed a young woman who died of COVID-19, because she was overweight and “brought it on herself.”

Aren’t we getting a little judgmental here? Do you blame the person who gets lung cancer and refuse him medical treatment because he smoked? Do you condemn the person who overdoses on street drugs and refuse him Narcan? To the person who does not wear a mask and gets COVID-19, shall the doctor refuse to treat him with that scarce ventilator?

There are many levels of responsibility. Let’s all try to help each other in these difficult times instead of tearing each other down!

Darlene Farenell, Glens Falls

