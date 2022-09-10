 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Let's hear it directly from the candidate

Regarding the 9/7 article titled “Castelli agrees to three TV debates”, I am writing simply to confirm that Elise Stefanik is actually running for re-election, and that someone named Alex DeGrasse is not running in her place. Perhaps I’m being unreasonable but in a election year, it would perhaps be nice for her constituents to know Ms. Stefanik’s opinions on Matt Castelli, NY-21 debates and how sorely mistaken the biased local media is about moderators, questions, etc., rather than the opinions of her senior adviser.

Dan Mohowski, Olmstedville 

