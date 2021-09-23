Letter to the editor: Let's have a holiday parade this year

Editor:
This letter, I hope, will get people to inquire or ask the powers in South Glens Falls, why can't we have a parade a week before Thanksgiving, like we have had over the years?
We can wear masks, stay a few feet from one another and enjoy the beautiful parade like we should. That is what Thanksgiving means.
I think two months to prepare is plenty of time for the participants. Parades keep our spirits up and a smile on our face.
Thank you and God Bless.
Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls