Letter to the editor: Let's have a holiday parade this year

Editor:

This letter, I hope, will get people to inquire or ask the powers in South Glens Falls, why can't we have a parade a week before Thanksgiving, like we have had over the years?

We can wear masks, stay a few feet from one another and enjoy the beautiful parade like we should. That is what Thanksgiving means.

I think two months to prepare is plenty of time for the participants. Parades keep our spirits up and a smile on our face.

Thank you and God Bless.

Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls

