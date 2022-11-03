Letter to the editor: Let's give Castelli a chance to unite us

I attended one of Matt Costelli's town hall meetings and was so impressed. He was like a breath of fresh air. He sees the need for our country to unite and become strong again.

His expertise from when he was in the CIA was homeland security and he understands how important our border problems are to solve and has some good ideas.

He has done his homework and is a very smart person. We need someone that listens to the people that they represent. If you have a chance to go to one of his presentations, you should attend.

He is good with the hard questions and has the energy and the smarts for the job! If you do not have time to see him, go take a look at his website. He can tell you how Elise has failed us. This is an important election, and we gave Elise a chance and she has failed us. Let's give Matt a chance to help make us a strong and more united country.

Judith Brown, North River

