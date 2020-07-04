Letter to the editor:Let's get solar code right in Moreau

Editor:

As a farmer, I am saddened and disappointed to read the proposed town of Moreau solar code. Unfortunately, the proposal effectively would eliminate an opportunity for farmers who are interested in solar to help support their farm and preserve their land.

This said, watching the Town Council meeting on Wednesday June 24, I was very pleased to hear most of the members of the Town Council express a desire to see the proposal amended to reach a balanced approach.

I have been “pleasantly” surprised to see so many people of our town support our desire to preserve our “family farm.” People understand that to achieve a better future, for my family and other families who want to carry on the farming traditions, we need to adapt.

The proposed solar code does not support our ability to adapt and preserve our family farm. If the prohibitions on siting and the lot coverage requirements were adopted by the town I grew up in with my 12 siblings, our family farm would be in danger, because grid scale solar projects would be infeasible in the agricultural district.