Letter to the editor: Let's get real about our racism

Editor:

Someone once said: “White people don’t mind being racist, they just don’t want others to think they are.”

The Saratoga Springs Police Department, Safety Commissioner and Council sure make clear that when people call white folks out on our racism, white people have no shame. Without John Lewis' “good trouble” or MLK 's“creative tension,” there will be no real racial reckoning. And without that there will be no racial reconciliation or healing.

No illusions about any of this, everyone. Getting real and our children’s future require and deserve more honesty about the reality and complicit complexity of our racism.

Bill Washburn, Corinth

