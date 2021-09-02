Letter to the editor: Let's get on the right side of history

Editor:

Throughout the U.S., in the '50s, '60s and '70s, white parents believed they were protecting their children from integrated schools when they marched and protested. We know they were on the wrong side of history.

I’m reminded of the abhorrent behaviors exhibited by these parents when the courts ordered the schools to integrate. The images of white adults spitting on and screaming at innocent black children as troops or police escorted the children into schools are not easy to forget. This reprehensible behavior was wrong on so many levels.

Now, because of mask mandates, we have parents bashing school officials and board members — decrying the orders sent down from the DOH, CDC and the governor. These parents also claim they are protecting their children; they’re protesting and refusing to follow mask mandates.

These are also behaviors that are wrong on so many levels. Let’s hope they get on the right side of history before the virus proves them otherwise.

Katherine Kelleher, Cambridge

