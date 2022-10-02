Letter to the editor: Let's forget about Trump and Stefanik

Yes, Elise, we must keep you in sight everywhere in the paper, on TV, your signs all over. As for me, I want to forget you and your mentor, Mr. Trump.

I hope never to see you and him ruining my country. He who said the White House is a dump, while his place in Florida looks like a Disney World attraction, just like him pompous and self-important.

He needs to be held accountable for his wrongdoings, or is he above the law? Wrong is wrong, no matter how right you are. I will never vote for either of you, and that’s all I can do.

As far as migrants go, we are all migrant-related unless you are Native American, and I am proud of my ancestry. I have people who dared to be free from the czars and became proud Americans.

May all the migrants be free in our beautiful country, and God bless us all and be merciful to all.

These are the thoughts of this old lady.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls