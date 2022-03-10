Letter to the editor: Let's collectively reject this plan

Editor:

Reading Dane McSpedon’s letter was like having a first date with “The Tinder Swindler.”

“The Tinder Swindler” is a documentary about a lothario that takes advantage of unsuspecting women using a common dating app. He poses as an heir and swindles ladies out of millions of dollars using elaborate stories.

Hughes Energy talks a good game, pressing all the buttons that appeal to trusting, good-hearted, well-intentioned folks. Like a smooth talker that says things like “I love your smile! You’re so smart! I can’t wait to meet your mother!” to get into your good graces.

But in Hughes’ case, their claims are “our solution is great for the environment! We’re gonna create all these great jobs! We’re gonna give you all this tax money!”

But in the end, it will simply be a folly. Yet another attempt of government and corporate interests taking advantage of the little man.

One only has to do a simple search on these types of projects. Look up Vero Beach, Florida, Ineos plant closed and Hampden, Maine Fiberight recycling plant and Sterecycle Rotherham, UK, to see similar schemes and get a sense of how the future will work out with our latest suitor. You can find a video of the fatal explosion on YouTube.

And like your best friend that tried to warn you and you didn’t believe them, only to realize in the end they were simply trying to protect you from heartbreak. I appeal to you dear reader. Do not engage.

It’s not a NIMBY v. local jobs issue. As we are divided, we are weakened. Let us collectively reject this marriage of corporate interest and government subsidy or we will once again be its victim.

Beware those selling promises that sound too good to be true.

Allan Aujero, Roxbury

