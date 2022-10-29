Letter to the editor: Let's change course, support Matt Castelli

Elise Stefanik mirrors Liz Truss

In describing Liz Truss, British Conservative MP Charles Walker captures perfectly Elise Stefanik’s sprint to Trump’s Republican Party and foreshadows a path for U.S. politics we should reject.

“To be perfectly honest, this whole affair is inexcusable.”

“ ... It is a pitiful reflection of the Conservative (parliamentary) Party ... .”

“The damage they have done to our party is extraordinary.”

“I’ve had enough of talentless people putting their tick in the right box not because it’s in the national interest but because it’s in their own personal interest to achieve a ministerial position.”

Let's change course — support Matt Castelli.

Jim Levine, Adirondack