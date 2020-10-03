Letter to the editor: Let's bring back honesty, integrity

Editor:

I'm writing to encourage everyone in NY-21 to vote for Tedra Cobb for Congress. My reasoning is quite simple. In Trump-world, which is to say, Stefanik-world, people who fight and die for their country are suckers and losers. People who work hard, play by the rules, and pay their taxes to support a civil society are suckers and losers. People who believe in voting and the peaceful transfer of power are suckers and losers.

This is what the Republican Party has become, and this is what the incumbent stands for. On the other hand, if you believe in old-fashioned, basic American values such as democracy, personal responsibility, equality before the law, honesty (not that we're all always honest, but at least most of us know right from wrong), and the importance of learning and facts, you will join me in voting for Tedra Cobb for Congress.

Let's get back to a society where we can disagree on policy but not the core of what we are as a country.

Barry Pritzker, Greenfield Center

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0