Letter to the editor: Let's be sensible about our rights

Editor:

I hear a lot of people of late saying getting a vaccine or having to wear a mask violates their Constitutional rights. Those statements make me shake my head at folk’s ignorance of constitutional law and history.

First of all, the Bill of Rights was never intended to interpreted literally. It was, and has consistently been interpreted as, a general assurance traditional rights under English Common Law would be respected. Common sense was supposed to dictate how.

For example, if I tell someone I own a gun, they’ll likely shrug. If I tell them I’m building a nuke, I’m sure the FBI’s going to get called. In both cases, I might attempt to say the Second Amendment applies. I’d be right in both counts. I’d only win in one.

As for the precedents, mask mandates have been used before, particularly during the 1918 pandemic. Quarantines and lockdowns have been used many times, going back to our founding and before. The courts have ruled 5th and 14th Amendment rights secondary to government responsibilities to the general heath and welfare.