Letter to the editor: Let's be selfish for everyone

Editor:
We’re shaped by culture — family, churches, school, media, leaders. During 30 years of teaching, I’d stress the importance of looking closely, questioning, understanding cause and effect, interconnections.
Critical thinking seems almost absent in the now “culture” shaped by narcissism, hatred, ignorance. People tearing masks from teachers, threatening health care workers, pastors calling vaccinations "demonic,” governors refusing public health care mandates, DeSantis blaming Biden for COVID. Health care workers are overwhelmed, hospitals filled by unvaccinated, and enraged “protesters” call for ”freedom,” describing protective measures as “tyranny.” The Republican leadership and Stefanik spread toxic misinformation.
This narcissistic focus, having no care or empathy, blaming and threatening others, is a pervasive psychological sickness modeled by Trump and our Stefanik. The Dalai Lama distinguishes “foolish selfish”(pursuing only our own interests) from “wise selfish”— recognizing that our own interest lies in the welfare of everyone ... because it does.
Wasteful consumption, fossil fuel pollution, exploitation of earth have resulted in global warming: drought, water shortage, floods, wildfires, catastrophic hurricanes, pollution, warming oceans, extinctions.
Republican’s soundbites, reused for 50 years, spread fear: attacking Biden and Democrats as Communists, convincing people government actions for common good “are bad” —removing tax loopholes, raising minimum wage, medical care, child tax credits, increasing Medicare coverage, creating a sustainable earth all too costly; describing Jan 6 terrorists as “patriots”; denying Trump’s attempt to overthrow our democratic election; Stefanik blaming Biden for “blood on his hands;” not acknowledging Trump’s negotiation with Taliban, releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners and excluding the Afghan government as shaping our withdrawal. Republican legislatures in 20 states have passed laws restricting voting rights, claiming “fraud” that never was, attempting to create fraudulent Republican victories.
Support bills protecting democracy (For the People: HR1/S1) and allowing earth to flourish (Infrastructure and Recovery Bill). Think, care, look closely. Practice “wise selfishness” for good of all.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann