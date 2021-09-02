Letter to the editor: Let's be selfish for everyone

Editor:

We’re shaped by culture — family, churches, school, media, leaders. During 30 years of teaching, I’d stress the importance of looking closely, questioning, understanding cause and effect, interconnections.

Critical thinking seems almost absent in the now “culture” shaped by narcissism, hatred, ignorance. People tearing masks from teachers, threatening health care workers, pastors calling vaccinations "demonic,” governors refusing public health care mandates, DeSantis blaming Biden for COVID. Health care workers are overwhelmed, hospitals filled by unvaccinated, and enraged “protesters” call for ”freedom,” describing protective measures as “tyranny.” The Republican leadership and Stefanik spread toxic misinformation.

This narcissistic focus, having no care or empathy, blaming and threatening others, is a pervasive psychological sickness modeled by Trump and our Stefanik. The Dalai Lama distinguishes “foolish selfish”(pursuing only our own interests) from “wise selfish”— recognizing that our own interest lies in the welfare of everyone ... because it does.