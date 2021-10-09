Letter to the editor: Let's assess virus on its real dangers

Editor:

It’s unfortunate that the word limit permits me to address only some of the pseudo-scientific nonsense shared by another letter writer.

"If you have been vaccinated, the unvaccinated should be of no consequence to you."

In some places — Idaho, for example — hospitals have been so overwhelmed caring for sick, unvaccinated COVID patients that they've had to ration care to all patients. That means that even the vaccinated with an injury or non-COVID illness may not be treated in a timely fashion because of the unvaccinated. Alberta, another conservative, lightly-vaccinated place, wants to call in the Canadian military to help their overwhelmed hospitals.

"It is evident now that the ‘science’ behind the vaccines was wrong in that the vaccinated can get COVID-19 "

No, it is evident that the author was ignoring the science. No one claimed the COVID vaccine was 100% effective because no vaccine is 100% effective. Not polio, not measles, not COVID.