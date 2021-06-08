Letter to the editor: Let them quote 'Mein Kampf'

Editor:

I find the whole Cambridge Central School “Mein Kampf” debacle most distressing, but not for the reasons you might think: The pillar of a weak mind is that to allow something to happen implies, ipso facto, approval. Nothing could be further from the truth.

So while school administrators scatter like rats at the utterance of “Mein Kampf” and shiver with fear at the prospect of cultural shaming, more circumspect — and tolerant — minds say, “Why not let the student express himself, whatever it is?”

I would think that if a graduating senior wants to go on the record that "Mein Kampf" was his favorite book, so be it. Who or what does it hurt, except perhaps his future self, when he looks back 25 years later and goes, "hmmm.... what was I all about then?"

So stop, already. And that goes for rewriting history by tearing down Confederate monuments and otherwise pretending that certain things didn't happen. China tried this in the 1960s, in case you didn't know. The delicious irony here is that the Third Reich and the Cambridge school leadership are all of the same mind: Burn the books you don’t like.

James E. Close

Mechanicville, NY

