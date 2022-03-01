Letter to the editor: Let the unedited history guide us

Editor:

As I am sitting here watching the news this morning about Putin’s unjust invasion into Ukraine, I wonder what “Make America Great Again” really means. Does it harken back to the days when school children (myself included) enjoyed those drills where you drop down to the floor and cower under your desk to ward off the effects of a nuclear bomb blast? Now that was great!

MAGA’s stalwart leader appears to believe that the acts of a brutal dictator are “genius” and “savvy.” It won’t take us long to realize the full impact of that “genius.” Fuel oil, gas, foodstuffs and a litany of other staples will dramatically increase in price. Yeah, that feels “great.”

It’s hard to imagine what some former world leaders would say now. Remember those famous words: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Now the self-anointed king of the MAGA movement thinks this expansion is awesome. I would imagine today we will start seeing MRGA (Make Russia Great Again) hats being sold on the “Truth” marketplace. Of course, in the future when we are teaching this in history classes, we will clean up the truth to fit the narrative that we did all we could to right this wrong.

Heck, it appears to be happening now with current leaders all of sudden getting on the bully pulpits and saying they were against this invasion all along. My personal feeling is America can be great again if we let real unedited history guide our future and we learn from it.

Chuck Damp, Ray Brook

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0