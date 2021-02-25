Letter to the editor: Let the process yield the truth

Editor:

Because there's no cult of Cuomo, New York's Attorney General Letitia James (the Democrat who reported a potential scandal) hasn't been censured by the state party.

Democrats aren't screaming "fake news" when the Washington Post ran an analysis, exposing Cuomo's inconsistencies and supporting a full investigation. We aren't demanding incarceration of reporters, such as the Post's Phillip Bump, because they write critical articles.

We don't call tabloids such as the New York Post "enemies of the people" and "fake news" when they equate a governor's potential cover-up of a nursing home scandal with a president who incited a deadly civil insurrection in broad daylight.

Democrats aren't holding rallies, chanting "lock her up" against opportunistic politicians such as Rep. Elise Stefanik, who hyped the controversy to deflect her own facilitation of sedition. We want to follow the facts, apply the law and be guided by the Constitution. The truth doesn't threaten our self-image, because we aren't cult-followers.

He's the New York governor, not our dear leader. Let the process yield the truth. We can handle it, good or bad.

Frank Pagano, Jay

