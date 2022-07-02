Letter to the editor: Let students have their mascot back

I hope it is not too late to comment about a judge ruling that the Cambridge Central School can no longer use the dearly loved and respected Indian logo as their mascot. This really irks me. Hundreds of students have gone through the doors of that school. Each one have proudly held the Indian mascot in the highest regard. Not as a defeated former foes. But as a brave and worthy people whose values are well worth emulating in today's world.

'No more,' said the judge. I ask how can you take away from a public school the very thing that the government and private business use to garner money and attention.

Take images of Native Americans off of U.S. coinage. Do not allow private companies to use pictures of Native Americans to procure income. (Just got a sales flyer from the Bradford Exchange using such images.)

Let the students have their mascot back and stop using double standards. Got it? Good. End of rant.

Shirley Duncan Pratt, Hudson Falls

