Letter to the editor: Let students decide Cambridge mascot

It’s time for the “adults” in Cambridge to stop this nonsense about the school mascot. You are missing a teaching moment. Turn it over to the students, the people this mascot was created for.

First let the students in grades 7-12 have a discussion in history and social studies class over the history of and social beliefs of its creation then and now. After the discussions, a voting machine could be brought in — a real machine, just like a board election, for a day.

If the mascot is voted out, a committee of five or six seniors would be created and the students would be asked to submit new designs and ideas. Art class? Upon the deadline, the committee would pick the five best designs and the voting machine would be brought back and a vote would be held. The winner would become the new mascot and at the end of that school year a ceremony would be held where the old one would be retired and the new one installed.