As the hatred spreads and the tensions grow, what do we hear? Silence. As the venom spews and the intolerance boils, what do we hear? Silence. As the racism roars and the ignorance abounds, what do we hear? Silence.
Is this all that the "Americans" who label themselves the Republican Party have to offer us? Denial, complacency, apathy, silence? Will their silence end before it is too late? I pray they wake up, find their voices once more, their courage, and their patriotism, or without I fear we are destined to fail.
God please bless the United States of America.
Tracy J. Tabor, Queensbury