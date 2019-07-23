Editor:
I see that despite the many concerns from local residents, the DEC has approved an air permit update that allows Lehigh Northeast Cement Co. to burn a mixture of paper and plastic called raggertail.
Let us all hope that after Lehigh does start burning this material, New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation's "strict oversight of the facility" will be much more effective than the oversight provided by the government agencies in charge of ensuring the tap water was safe to drink in other parts of NYS. I think we're all aware of how well that one turned out!
Chip Hammond, Granville