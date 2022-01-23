Letter to the editor: Let’s get on a good path ASAP

Editor:

Hope someone reads this and maybe knows someone that can do something about it. These crazy phone calls keep coming in and they say, “This is Amazon.com. You are being charged $25,035 or if this is not you, press one.”

Where is our law to stop this as it’s been going on for a long time now? If we can’t stop the small annoying stuff how can we stop the big stuff? It’s past time to fix this part of America up. Instead of knocking this person and that person in politics, let’s take care of the phone problem.

If we can’t, we better all say, “God Bless America,” as we can use it real fast. What has happened to us? Does anyone know? Let’s get on a good path ASAP. Let’s keep America the great country it was.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0