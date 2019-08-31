Editor:
This letter is in regards to the recent partial collapse of the bridge in Bolton Landing that spans the channel between the main shore and Green Island, home of the historic Sagamore Hotel. As owner of Waters’ Edge Marina, I witnessed this collapse.
The rebuild has been assigned to Warren County, and while their engineers were here assessing damage, it became clear that their concern was with cost only, with no regard for the aesthetics or historic value.
It was explained that the procedure would be to remove the rocks completely and replace them with a concrete wall. My response was that while putting up a concrete monolith would hold back the dirt, it would be sinfully ugly.
A better approach might be to use the existing rock (cost effective). This was met with, "not a good idea, the wall would just fall again."
It seems to me that a rock wall that has stood at least since 1882 is a pretty good testament to longevity. And just think, if the wall had had even minimal maintenance (and it has had zero maintenance in the 49 years we have been at this location), it might have lasted another 100 years. I urge everyone to stop in at TD Bank and take a look at the picture of the bridge in its youth.
This wall is part of the history of our little town and we should be darned proud of it!
We must all stand together on this, determined to keep this piece of history that helps keep Bolton Landing what it is, a priceless treasure to be protected and cared for for future generations. There must be funding somewhere in the county budget marked for preservation of any structure deemed to have historic value. Let's do the right thing.
Joanie Waters, Waters’ Edge Marina Inc., Bolton Landing