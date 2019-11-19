Editor:
Who are we?
Who are we? The question persists, especially for those who are concerned about the future of our children, the country and the Earth. As a lifelong educator I have always been guided by what is best for our young people and our collective future. Our current president who is corrupt in most every way is not. A GOP “rising star” and our congresswoman has joined her male counterparts by trying to disrupt a constitutional duty to investigate such matters is not leadership that serves us well. My mother would have said, “She knows better.” Partisanship and any political party that does not put country before their interests is undermining our democratic institutions, the rule of law, the integrity of our people and our standing in the world.
We are being manipulated by our fears and biases that have emboldened and unleashed anger and hate in the worst ways witnessed during my nearly seven decades of life. Our children and grandchildren will ask Rep. Stefanik and all of us what side of history we stood at this critical moment. My hope is we chose to reject the shameless corruption and bullying of our current president and elected officials who perpetuate such disparaging and demeaning ways of our society.
My wife and I remain hopeful that the people will speak at the ballot boxes in 2020 as they did in 2018 by choosing our “better angels” as Lincoln implored us to do when facing the anger and hate of his time that mirrors ours. Such courage and corresponding hope reflect the kind of courage and character we can offer to future generations and serve us better while we are still here.
Bill Washburn, Corinth