Letter to the editor: Let people protest whenever they wish

Editor:

Thank you for your coverage of City Section 87. I was opposed to it during the drafting phase and called my councilwoman, Diana Palmer, to voice my opposition. She had no interest in my arguments. I am appalled that the Common Council so easily swept away "the right of the people to peaceably assemble."

The Common Council loves the argument that they are concerned about our finances. Jane Reid called it "putting a strain on city finances." City Attorney Ronald Newell claims that the APEX lawsuit will put a "financial burden" on the city. Instilling fear in the public that their taxes will go up is not a new tactic; we've seen it before.

The easy solution to avoiding the court costs is to repeal Section 87. It is unconstitutional!

I am not a supporter of the "American Patriots Express" nor the "Deplorables." I am an independent taxpayer who doesn't want to see my freedoms diminished.

Patricia Budlong, Glens Falls

