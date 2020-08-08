Letter to the editor: Let others know when passing on trail

Editor:

I use the Warren County Bike Trail regularly. It is a wonderful resource and attraction for our region. It's a multi-use trail, and I encounter bikers of many ages and abilities, walkers and runners, roller skaters, roller bladers, roller skiers and occasional skateboarders.

Because we are traveling at widely varied speeds and often quite quietly, there need to be some rules. And there are. Warren County prints them on their trail maps. The rules are pretty standard for bike trails around the country.

Unfortunately, large numbers of the trail's users either don't know or ignore the guidelines. In terms of safety, one ignored rule that frequently creates situations where people could be badly injured says, “Alert those being passed of your approach. Do not overtake others without warning.” Suddenly and silently, the faster traveler is about to pass and the slower has to dodge a stick, or rock or pine cone ... Oops, and they both are down.

There are two aims to my letter. First, I hope Warren County will make a better effort to educate trail users about their safety and courtesy guidelines. At present, between downtown Glens Falls and the Beach Road in Lake George, there might be two or three trail maps that include the rules in about a 4-inch by 4-inch square.