Letter to the editor: Let kindness be counter to rage

Editor:

Like millions of Americans, my husband and I were appalled and sickened by the horrendous attack on Jan. 6 of our nation’s Capitol. We couldn’t believe that fellow Americans would assault our “citadel of democracy.” What can we peace-loving Americans do to restore sanity and kindness to our country?

In the 1940s, Glens Falls was honored by Look magazine to be named “Hometown USA,” with many complimentary articles in a number of issues. How about the idea that the whole Glens Falls area now make a determined effort to be known as the “kindness capital of the U.S.?”

We already have many local programs that help others — The Open Door (meals and shelter), free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners by Christ Church United Methodist, clothing items by the Baptist Church, ladies of the Quilter’s Guild making masks and walker’s bags for nursing home residents, food pantry at South Glens Falls Community Center and all the people who have been helped by the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance.

These are just a few of the groups helping others, and each one of us can reach out to help other people. Let’s show our love of the United States by being kind to each other.

Alice Burgess, South Glens Falls

