Letter to the editor: Let impartial group redraw boundaries

Editor:
There is more to the story concerning New York losing one congressional seat due to results from the 2020 census. Up until the 1970 reapportionment, New York City congressional districts were usually 100% within the borough. The same was true for virtually all of the other 57 counties outside of New York City. Cities and towns were not split between districts. Today, too many districts in New York City divide neighborhoods and cross borough boundaries. In several cases, boundaries were drawn to create majority/minority districts. This was to insure a particular ethnic group could elect one of their own.
In 1812, Massachusetts, Gov. Elbridge Gerry signed a redistricting bill allowing his party to rig the drawing of district boundaries in their favor. This practice is known as gerrymandering today. With the results of the 2020 census, will Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Steward Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie give up their redistricting power?
As of February 2021, according to the state Board of Elections, there are 6,215,759 Democrats, 2,745,827 Republicans, 154,711 Conservatives, 44,358 Working Families, 463,961 other, 2,795,205 blank (no declared party) for a total of 12,420,821 active voters. The numbers show that Democrats have nothing to fear from an honest reapportionment for state Assembly, Senate and congressional district boundaries. The 2022 General Election outcome will still result in Democratic majorities in Albany and Washington.
Why not allow the League of Women Voters or some other impartial group to redraw district boundaries, preventing one party stacking the deck in their favor?
Larry Penner, Great Neck