Letter to the editor: Let impartial group redraw boundaries

There is more to the story concerning New York losing one congressional seat due to results from the 2020 census. Up until the 1970 reapportionment, New York City congressional districts were usually 100% within the borough. The same was true for virtually all of the other 57 counties outside of New York City. Cities and towns were not split between districts. Today, too many districts in New York City divide neighborhoods and cross borough boundaries. In several cases, boundaries were drawn to create majority/minority districts. This was to insure a particular ethnic group could elect one of their own.