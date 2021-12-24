Letter to the editor: Let goodness prevail in world

Editor:

Invasive species, toxins, spread easily: Emerald green bore infecting black ash, woolly adelgid infecting hemlock–healthy trees devastated. COVID spreading illness. Other “toxins” are intentionally spread by lies–about COVID, global warming, about a “stolen election” despite overwhelming evidence of no fraud — 60 court cases, hundreds of audits, testimonies of all election officials. Despite actual words and tapes showing conscious intent by Trump and Republican loyalists to commit actual fraud to overturn the election. Many Republicans duped, scammed, willing to storm the Capitol. (Delusional disorder: characterized by irrational beliefs which a person believes to be true, so fixed that nothing, including contrary evidence, can convince a person that what they think is not true.)

But if harmful toxins spread, so can goodness. When tragedy occurs, neighbors help each other. Rescue squads, nurses, fighters for civil rights, environmental justice, against despotic rulers, for clean water, air, whistleblowers.…. Their goodness “infects” me with hope.

During WW II, LeChambon, a small village in Southern France led by their pacifist minister, refused to collaborate with Nazis. 5,000 peasants saved 5,000 Jews — gave shelter, forged papers. Hallie’s "Lest Innocent Blood Be Shed" tells “how goodness happened.” Camus, living in Le Chambon, wrote "The Plague," where Dr. Rieux every day does all he can to heal: “when you see the suffering it brings, you have to be mad, blind, or a coward to resign yourself to the plague.” Camus’ novel ends: “the plague bacillus never dies or banishes entirely — it can remain dormant … it waits patiently.” We need to be vigilant, caring.

In thirty years teaching — older women returning to college who were told they were stupid, prisoners told they were evil — I continually witnessed goodness spreading. Students learned to write honestly, listen deeply to themselves and others, read history, literature, grow in understanding, consciousness, compassion, feel their dignity and the dignity of all life.

Goodness prevailed.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

