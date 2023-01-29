Letter to the editor: Let flame of liberty and justice guide us

What if the daily news reported this: In the latest senseless gun-killing this month, Lady Liberty was shot this morning. The death follows an alarming rampage of killings across the country. The killer remains at large. Several bullets pierced the iconic figure’s heart.The brutal impact of the attack caused the flame of freedom she had lifted to the world to fall to the ground. Blood dripped from the deadly wound onto those who looked up at her as a beacon of hope.

Her obituary reminded readers that her formal name was “Liberty Enlightening the World,” and her roots were deep. Centuries before coming to America, ancient Romans worshiped her, celebrating her commitment to freedom particularly amongst slaves. Lady Liberty would have supported sensible gun laws and an end to the hatred that divides us. As a nation, we need to lift her atop the pedestal so the flame of liberty and justice can guide this nation and save us from the growing violence and hatred we have sowed in our midst.