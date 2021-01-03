Letter to the editor: Lessons should be learned from teen party

Editor:

Parents want to protest Glens Falls City School administration over the two week pause of in-person schooling brought on by a dozen (or more?) people being infected at an underage drinking party before Christmas, prior to vacation, so more than likely spreading the virus even more!

I understand the issues with home learning. I have seen some of the effects it can have on people. "Fun" at first, but after months of screen time and not leaving the house, I'm sure it is much like being in jail. Kids and parents alike are feeling the stress, but this should be a lesson of what not to do and why. People are dying.

Don't protest the school for the faults of true home learning of responsibility. Up to 50 kids (I'd like to call them “young adults” but their actions say otherwise) attended a party where some form of alcoholic beverage was available. Some things aren't taught in school. Common sense, responsibility, caring. Thank God no one was hurt or killed.