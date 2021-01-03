Letter to the editor: Lessons should be learned from teen party

Editor:
Parents want to protest Glens Falls City School administration over the two week pause of in-person schooling brought on by a dozen (or more?) people being infected at an underage drinking party before Christmas, prior to vacation, so more than likely spreading the virus even more!
I understand the issues with home learning. I have seen some of the effects it can have on people. "Fun" at first, but after months of screen time and not leaving the house, I'm sure it is much like being in jail. Kids and parents alike are feeling the stress, but this should be a lesson of what not to do and why. People are dying.
Don't protest the school for the faults of true home learning of responsibility. Up to 50 kids (I'd like to call them “young adults” but their actions say otherwise) attended a party where some form of alcoholic beverage was available. Some things aren't taught in school. Common sense, responsibility, caring. Thank God no one was hurt or killed.
At least one parent sees that the kids should be punished for their faults. There are two faults that I see: drinking and stupidity. Stupidity for getting and possibly spreading the virus to literally thousands of people is a real good reason for suspension. Drinking is a real good reason to be arrested. How's that for "out of school learning?"
Many of these kids, both known to be infected and those unknown, work at many places locally and this matters to me and should matter to everyone in the area.
Kevin Loucks, South Glens Falls