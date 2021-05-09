Letter to the editor: 'Less is best' will help save planet

What if “less is best” becomes a rallying cry for those of us concerned about the climate crisis and life on our planet? What if hundreds, no thousands of us locally can help by changing choices? We know that climate overheating is happening and that it’s one of the biggest threats humanity has ever faced. We know that carbon pollution (our carbon footprint) from industrial and human lifestyle activity is irreversible and stays in our atmosphere for thousands of years creating a thick blanket that traps heat and causes stronger hurricanes, bigger fires, more frequent flooding and the extinction of thousands of species.