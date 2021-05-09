Letter to the editor: 'Less is best' will help save planet

Editor:
What if “less is best” becomes a rallying cry for those of us concerned about the climate crisis and life on our planet? What if hundreds, no thousands of us locally can help by changing choices? We know that climate overheating is happening and that it’s one of the biggest threats humanity has ever faced. We know that carbon pollution (our carbon footprint) from industrial and human lifestyle activity is irreversible and stays in our atmosphere for thousands of years creating a thick blanket that traps heat and causes stronger hurricanes, bigger fires, more frequent flooding and the extinction of thousands of species.
Here are a few mitigating “less is best” choices:
• Less consumption — we are constantly distracted and barraged to buy new stuff. The carbon footprint for storing mined data about our preferences, packaging, shipping and returning what we buy cannot be overestimated. We can curb carbon by only buying essentials.
• Less waste — the cost of burning and burying what we throw away adds to carbon pollution. Local reuse, repair and recycle initiatives give us other options. Backyard food-scrap and yard waste compositing is an easy one.
• Less meat eating — a United Nations climate change report describes plant-based diets as a major opportunity for mitigating and adapting to climate change. Raising livestock on lands that could grow trees that remove carbon dioxide from the air is precious loss.
• Less dependency on fossil fuels — less driving and lower thermostat settings are simple choice examples. Another is making calls to our legislators in support of federal climate action.
We can be converted, one resistant mind at a time, that the earth is in peril and that we can choose “less is best” steps to help save it.
Diane Collins, Glens Falls