Letter to the editor: Legalize this new burial process

Editor:

Recently, a new burial process was put before the New York State Assembly for consideration for passage.

This new process is called "Recompose" and has already been approved by the states of Washington, Oregon and Colorado. It is expected to be voted on when the Assembly reconvenes in the new year. It is the latest "green" burial process to be developed to ensure that the nutrients and elements contained in the deceased are efficiently and fully conserved and made ready to be incorporated in new life.

Basically, the process involves the following: wood chips, straw and alfalfa are added to the body and then incubated with controlled amounts of moisture and heat for 30 days, after which the resulting material becomes a cubic yard of nutrient-rich soil ready for use in restoring depleted soils. Unlike cremation, which contaminates our atmosphere with significant CO2, the "Recompose" process emits little or no carbon dioxide. More information regarding this process can be found by typing "RECOMPOSE" in one's browser.

As one who greatly appreciates the "outdoors" and all the amenities nature has to offer us, and who has been dismayed by our slowness to recognize the harm we humans have done to so much of our environment along with the potential devastation that threatens as a result of unchecked global warming, I am urging that we all contact our districts' legislators and encourage them to make every effort to legalize this life-preserving process here in New York state.

C.W. Dingman, Queensbury

