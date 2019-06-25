Editor:
Recently, there have been discussions at the Warren County Board concerning what would constitute a fair and reasonable distribution of the financial consequences resulting from the actions of David Decker, who is currently the subject of a criminal proceeding relating to these actions.
Short of Mr. Decker appearing money in hand ready to make all parties whole, fair and reasonable are words unlikely to describe how the consequences are distributed no matter the final outcome. There is nothing fair about the consequences for any of the residents of Warren County and to try and search for what would be fair is to chase rainbows. The best we can hope for is to find what is the least unfair. What is the least unfair will vary depending on where you reside. I make no pretense at being objective. I am a Warrensburg resident and the current circumstances are not the “least unfair” outcome when viewed from here.
By and through our elected supervisor, Warrensburg did not select Decker to be grant administrator and had neither the obligation nor means to perform the required oversight of his actions. Additionally, and an important point, none of the work was performed in the town of Warrensburg. Arguments may be made about the indirect benefit to all when any work relating to Lake George occurs, but I’ve often found those arguments to be strained. Clearly, no work occurred within Warrensburg or gave direct benefit to her residents.
This will not be easy to resolve, and I don’t think any of the supervisors like the idea of resorting to a legal action, but I think there may be another way. A way that is less divisive but still allows the decision to be made by an objective third party. This matter could be submitted to arbitration.
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg