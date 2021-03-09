Letter to the editor: Left should get ready for a bashing

Editor:

I’m beginning to see a pattern developing in our country today! It’s become quite obvious to me that President Biden and his cronies along with the far left socialistic people that got him in office are ignorant to the fact of Pearl Harbor and 9/11!

President Biden and his entourage are currently setting up the framework for this once great country to becoming a left governed socialistic society and, eventually, a third world country. I’ve been saying that for many years! Pray for your children and grandchildren, for they are the ones who will have to put up with this mini-dictatorship. I have, more or less, lived my life but may God be with them!

By the way, did you catch the clip where Joe said, “What am I signing?” and guess who told him to “just sign it!” This is the sign of a president out in left field. Real intelligent group, these people running this country now! Defund the police and weaken the military and cower to the Chinese. They are the ones who released this pandemic on not only our country but the world. Another way to distract us from their real goal to rule the world just as the Japanese thought in Pearl Harbor and WWII. What a sad day that will be but I honestly believe it’s coming.