Editor:
An article in your newspaper recently noted that a city-wide switch to LED lighting will cost Glens Falls tens of thousands of dollars more than originally announced. These new light bulbs are aggressively promoted as economically and environmentally superior to the bulbs they replace but — beyond a selective, limited assessment — often they are neither.
By now the National Institute of Health has joined the American Medical Association and numerous neurological and ophthalmological researchers in publicizing health warnings related to LED exposure. The National Park Service, The Sierra Club and the Journal of Experimental Zoology have published warnings about the severely deleterious effect of exterior LED lighting on nocturnal wildlife. Poor human health and ecological disruption come with a financial cost as well as a physiological one.
There’s a common tendency to jump on a new technology before all of the repercussions are known, and to disregard counterarguments if the new technology is presented as cheaper. The wisest course is to apply a comprehensive assessment of LED effects and make a total cost analysis including risks to wildlife, pollinators, bats and the urban forest, and long-term harm to health, wellness and equality of life. It’s not likely to be cheaper paying for problems that could’ve been avoided to begin with.
Marie Ann Cherry, Cambridge