Letter to the editor: Leave our school mascots alone!

So, there is now a new mandate from the New York State Department of Education stating that any school in the state that has a Native American team name or imagery must change before the end of the current school year or face loss of funding and school officials will be fired.

As someone whose great-grandmother on my mother's side was born at the Akwesasne-Mohawk reservation and my grandmother on my father's side was half Mohawk, I have some say in the matter. I, for one, am sick of those on the left claiming to be outraged on behalf of Native Americans. I am not offended by any school that uses it and you'll probably find most Native Americans aren't either. But where does it end? Will the state demand renaming of places across New York? Before you scoff at that, the taxpayer-funded state agency, the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, suggested that very thing two years ago, to rename towns, mountains and bodies of water in the Adirondacks.

What about the name Adirondack? That's a Mohawk word. How about the Mohawk Valley? Mohawk River? Will the state deem anything named Uncas or Chingachgook be offensive? Then there's Saranac Lake and Saranac River (Abenaki word). How about Indian Lake, will that be on the list? Ticonderoga? Algonquin Peak? Santanoni? Oswego? Oneonta? Iroquois Peak? Couchsachraga Peak? Cayuga Lake? Sacandaga? The list goes on and on.

So, in the never-ending quest that the government of this state seems to be on to right wrongs that never happened, they threaten the Native American heritage and history of New York, all while bullying schools into compliance with their politically correct agenda. It's time the people of New York, those with and without Native American ancestry, said enough is enough, and leave the mascots alone!

David Lapell, Pottersville