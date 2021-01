Editor:

A Henke “Boo?” Come on!

Bob Henke is not only a great writer; he is also intelligent and entertaining. He is a hard-working public servant and one of the few reasons I subscribe to your paper.

If he takes your "Boo" personally and stops writing for the Post-Star, I am afraid you will see a big drop in subscribers.

I can live with your liberal, biased, hate-filled diatribes on our elected public servants but Henke? Come on!

Clyde A. DeWeese, Salem

