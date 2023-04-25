This is an important time for everyone living within proximity of the medical device sterilizing firm Sterigenics on Park Road in Kingsbury. On May 1 through May 3, there will be a series of webinars and an opportunity for public comment on the proposed EPA regulations on the use of this gas.

Sterigenics uses ethylene oxide to sterilize many of the medical devices (stents, syringes, catheters etc.) used by hospitals and clinics in a wide area surrounding the Glens Falls region.

Ethylene oxide is a highly flammable gas that is a known human carcinogen linked to multiple myeloma, lymphoma and breast cancer. Out of all counties outside of New York City, Warren County has the highest rate of multiple myeloma. Only the Bronx has a higher rate. Residents of census tract 706.01 in Warren County, closest to Sterigenics in a straight line, experienced the highest rate of lymphoma and breast cancer in the county.

Some argue that, on balance, a higher incidence of cancer among residents in a given area is a small price to pay for the safety of many patients undergoing treatment in an operating room. On the contrary, Sterigenics is a highly profitable firm and it should not be allowed to pass off costs of producing its service to third parties as a way of maximizing profits. There should be no sacrifice zones in a market society. Sterigenics should be forced to invest in technology that eliminates or reduces to a harmless level any emissions of ethylene oxide in our area. They can afford it.

Please register for the May 1 EPA webinar at 8 p.m. to learn more about ethylene oxide and proposed regulations: https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/ethylene-oxide-eto-public-webinars#register.

Paul Hancock

Glens Falls