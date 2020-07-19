Letter to the editor: Leaders must lead, with masks on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On July 12 our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, held a rally in Plattsburgh in support of the police. Some 300 people apparently attended. A video posted on the Plattsburgh Press-Republican's website shows Rep. Stefanik addressing the crowd maskless at her podium. Most of the attendees are similarly maskless and are in quite close proximity to each other.

While the North Country has relatively few COVID-19 infected citizens to date, the numbers continue to increase. Summer tourism brings us income, but it also brings the coronavirus, and we already have community spread. It is highly irresponsible of Rep. Stefanik to ignore science and to endanger herself and her political allies.

That one cannot see the virus in no way makes it less real or less life-threatening. Come on, Elise, your opponent in the 2020 elections, Tedra Cobb, knows that science is apolitical. We can all thank our police without taking lethal risks. Masks and reasonable distancing save lives, and leaders should lead.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne