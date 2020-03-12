Letter to the editor: Lead ammo should not be banned

Editor:

In the seemingly never ending push for more gun laws by the downstate Democrats and Gov. Cuomo, yet another bill has been introduced that would punish gun owners of New York, all the while crime is on the rise due to the awful bail-reform law according to statistics released by the NYPD for the months of January and February of this year.

Introduced by Deborah Glick, a Democrat who represents Manhattan, primarily Greenwich Village, A703 would ban all lead ammunition on all public & state land for hunting.

While environmentalists would cheer this on, it would devastate hunting in the state of New York, much like what has happened in California. Non-lead ammunition is very expensive, often four to five times the cost of ammunition used currently, & is also not in as many options, forcing many gun owners to retire the guns they have for those they could get non-lead ammo for.