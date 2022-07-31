Letter to the editor: Leach's essays are so interesting

I find Dr. Richard Leach’s guest essays so interesting. Glad you publish them regularly.
Dianne Sofia, Hampton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I find Dr. Richard Leach’s guest essays so interesting. Glad you publish them regularly.
Dianne Sofia, Hampton
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Today I called my Congresswoman Elise Stefanik with a few questions. I called her Glens Falls office, and trying to get answers I also spoke t…
Men, you should be responsible for your actions
“Cowards run away, patriots vote!”
On July 16, 2022, I visited the Hudson River Recreation Area known as Buttermilk & Bear Slide in Lake Luzerne, New York, and the entire ar…
I'm nominating Hartford town Supervisor Dana Haff for the annual Darwin Awards for his efforts to simultaneously denigrate higher education an…
Hot weather and climate change, the carbon footprint, may be caused in part by man but not by what man generates. Rather, the damage has been …
It was great tuning into Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s Telephone Town Hall Thursday night. I enjoyed listening to her responses and learning …
Mr. Farenell correctly states “Vibrant sidewalks lead to vibrant businesses.” What is a vibrant sidewalk? The National Association of City Tra…
All this talk about Trump having gutted our government workers through what's known as Schedule F is giving me agita. Schedule F enables a pre…
Congratulations to the new staff at SUNY Adirondack who will be offering new mental health support services to our local college students!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.