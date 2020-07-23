Letter to the editor: Laws show Cuomo isn't to blame

Editor:

The continued attempts to blame the governor for a faulty policy regarding admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes appears to be moot to me.

From the Executive Order, 25 March 2020:

“No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the nursing home SOLELY (my emphasis) based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”

From NYS Nursing Home Regulations:

8-(i) Admission policies and practices.

(1) The nursing home shall:

(ii) accept and retain only those nursing home residents FOR WHOM IT CAN PROVIDE ADEQUATE CARE (my emphasis);

Therefore it is my contention that if a nursing home is able to provide adequate care for a patient diagnosed COVID-19 positive, they cannot refuse to admit said patient.

I also contend that if a nursing home is NOT able to provide adequate care for a COVID-19 positive patient, or any patient for that matter, they are not required to admit said patient.

Does the executive order void the state regulation? I think not.

Nick Patrick, Corinth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0