Letter to the editor: Laws show Cuomo isn't to blame

Editor:
The continued attempts to blame the governor for a faulty policy regarding admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes appears to be moot to me.
From the Executive Order, 25 March 2020:
“No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the nursing home SOLELY (my emphasis) based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”
From NYS Nursing Home Regulations:
8-(i) Admission policies and practices.
(1) The nursing home shall:
(ii) accept and retain only those nursing home residents FOR WHOM IT CAN PROVIDE ADEQUATE CARE (my emphasis);
Therefore it is my contention that if a nursing home is able to provide adequate care for a patient diagnosed COVID-19 positive, they cannot refuse to admit said patient.
I also contend that if a nursing home is NOT able to provide adequate care for a COVID-19 positive patient, or any patient for that matter, they are not required to admit said patient.
Does the executive order void the state regulation? I think not.
Nick Patrick, Corinth
