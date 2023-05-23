Regarding Maury Thompson’s article entitled: GOP seeks “Stand Your Ground Law” in New York (Post-Star, 5/14/23). As a matter of clarification, New York’s self-defense laws already allow individuals to stand their ground, whether defending themselves or a third party. There is no duty to attempt retreat before using reasonable non-deadly force. In fact, so long as a person reasonably believes that an attack is imminent, such person can preemptively utilize force to thwart the attack.

In addition, deadly force, without the requirement to consider retreat, is allowed to prevent a robbery, rape, burglary, kidnapping, arson or criminal homicide. It is only in a situation where none of these crimes are being committed that an individual must consider retreat prior to using deadly force. Even in situations where there is no underlying serious crime being committed, people still only need to attempt retreat if they know they can do so with complete safety to themselves and others. As such, retreating is not a requirement unless one knows that everyone will be safe. That seems like a good rule.

With regard to the procedural changes included in the proposed legislation, such changes would create a significant burden on the government to attempt to pursue a criminal charge. Charges already cannot be brought unless there is probable cause. In addition, the government already has the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that self-defense was not applicable. Creating an environment where the government needs to prove by clear and convincing evidence that self-defense was not applicable prior to being able to even pursue charges may indeed promote vigilantism.

What our society needs is people to understand that you cannot take someone’s life unless there is no choice. The last thing we need is additional language in our statutory laws encouraging people to pursue deadly force.

Paul Rogan,

Saratoga Springs