A short time ago a letter I’d written was published criticizing the lack of compromise happening in Washington D.C. with the debt default. I gladly stand corrected. Today I wish to thank the members of Congress and the Executive Branch for avoiding this potential crisis.

A special thanks to Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik, Senators (Chuck) Schumer, and (Kirsten) Gillibrand. The three of you demonstrated leadership within your respective parties to move this legislation along. I feel very fortunate to have such influential leadership in Washington representing me.