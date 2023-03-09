As a lifelong library patron (and current trustee) I would like to thank State Sen. (Dan) Stec and Assemblyman (Matt) Simpson for their opposition to the cuts in library funding proposed in Governor (Kathy) Hochul’s Executive Budget. As it stands, that budget would represent a cut of $3.5 million for Library Operating Aid, and $20 million for Library Construction Aid compared to last year. With all the free services that libraries provide (Wi-Fi, community events, recreational and educational reading materials in all formats), we must make sure they have the finances to serve the North Country now and in the future. Thank you, Mr. Stec and Mr. Simpson!